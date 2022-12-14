Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $262.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

