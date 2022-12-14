Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

