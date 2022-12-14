Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

