New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $159.11. 40,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average is $148.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

