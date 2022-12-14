New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.60. 709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

