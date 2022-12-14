New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,250 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,091. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.