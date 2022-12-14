New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $497,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $105.91. 8,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,410. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

