New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

NJR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 336,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

