New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

New Relic Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. 723,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,134. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

