New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

New Relic Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. 723,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,134. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

