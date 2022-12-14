NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 1,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.8 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
NEXON stock remained flat at $18.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. NEXON has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85.
NEXON Company Profile
