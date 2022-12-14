NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 1,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.8 days.

NEXON Stock Performance

NEXON stock remained flat at $18.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. NEXON has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85.

Get NEXON alerts:

NEXON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 50 live games in 190 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.