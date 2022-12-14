NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 756.0 days.

NN Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. NN Group has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NN Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

