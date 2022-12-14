Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,694,100 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 1,174,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading Down 1.5 %

NWARF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

