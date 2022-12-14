Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given New CHF 84 Price Target at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 82 to CHF 84 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,577. Novartis has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

