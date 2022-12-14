NSUR COIN Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $32,400.79 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

