Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,341.0 days.
Nufarm Stock Performance
NUFMF remained flat at $4.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Nufarm has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
About Nufarm
