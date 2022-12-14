Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,341.0 days.

Nufarm Stock Performance

NUFMF remained flat at $4.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Nufarm has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Get Nufarm alerts:

About Nufarm

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.