Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.41

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $11.05. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 529,700 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 75,576 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

