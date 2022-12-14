Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.41

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $11.05. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 529,700 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 75,576 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.