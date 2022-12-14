Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.41

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $11.05. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 529,700 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.