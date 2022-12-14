Oasis Network Price Down 0.3% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $250.14 million and $14.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.91 or 0.07341076 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00033220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00077173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00053841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04479757 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $29,992,436.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

