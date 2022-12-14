ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

ObsEva Company Profile

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.45.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Stories

