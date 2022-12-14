Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.35

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the health services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

OLY traded down C$1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$69.00. 1,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.18. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.25. The stock has a market cap of C$166.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.