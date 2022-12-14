Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in November

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 188,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,179. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Olympus has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $74.99.
