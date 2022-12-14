Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in November

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Olympus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 188,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,179. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Olympus has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

Get Olympus alerts:

About Olympus

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy system, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, operating rooms, repair and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.