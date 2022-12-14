OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $2,396,750.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 948,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.7% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after buying an additional 54,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

