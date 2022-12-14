Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Opthea in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.16) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of Opthea stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. Opthea has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Opthea worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

