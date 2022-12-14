Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2,499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

