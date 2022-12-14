Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Origin Agritech Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,769. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Origin Agritech Company Profile
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
