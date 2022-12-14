Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,769. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth $115,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.