ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 2,309,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,812.2 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of ORXCF stock remained flat at $15.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

