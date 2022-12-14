ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 2,309,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,812.2 days.
ORIX Stock Performance
Shares of ORXCF stock remained flat at $15.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.
