Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OFIX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,161. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Articles

