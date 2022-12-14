Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $446.38 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

