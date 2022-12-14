Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Up 4.9%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 4,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 542,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 871.1% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 56,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
