PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18.

PACCAR shares are scheduled to split on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.