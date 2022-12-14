PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 15,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,809,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

