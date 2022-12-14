PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 15,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,809,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.
The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
