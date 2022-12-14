PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $3.78 on Top Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $599.03 million and approximately $34.83 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00020891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 350,940,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,401,055 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

