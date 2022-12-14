Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $88.75. 496,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,631. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

