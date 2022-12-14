Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells $74,905.38 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) CEO Evan Loh sold 37,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $74,905.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,389.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $30,553.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 197,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 800,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

