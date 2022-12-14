Park National Corp OH Acquires 12,644 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,115 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

