Park National Corp OH Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

NYSE:GRC opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

