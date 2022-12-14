Park National Corp OH Sells 112 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 99.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

