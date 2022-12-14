Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.02. 160,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 117,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

PKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.30 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

