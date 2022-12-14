PAX Gold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.77 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $490.04 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,807.04 or 0.09982674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00509709 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $885.30 or 0.04897994 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.46 or 0.30199352 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.