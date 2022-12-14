PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3,147.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.