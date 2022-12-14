PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PYPL opened at $73.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

