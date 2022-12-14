Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 725.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.88. 6,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,479. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

