PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 176,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

PepGen Stock Performance

Shares of PEPG opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Equities analysts expect that PepGen will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PepGen by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

