Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.55%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after buying an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 543,075 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 964.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 581,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 468,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

