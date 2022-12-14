Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

