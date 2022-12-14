Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.865 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 82.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 677,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.