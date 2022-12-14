Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 147,892 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 147,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $279,515.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,429,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,711,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,975.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 189,497 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $341,094.60.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 88,776 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $160,684.56.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Matt Ehrlichman bought 1,100 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,837.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Matt Ehrlichman bought 46,508 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,808.04.

On Friday, November 18th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 58,132 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,499.12.

NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,586. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $220.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

