Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Power REIT Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of PW stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 16,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,779. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 70.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

