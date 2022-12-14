Premia (PREMIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Premia has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00004448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $90,898.36 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

