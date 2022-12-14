Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.62

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.62 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 108.50 ($1.33). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 109.80 ($1.35), with a volume of 2,444,738 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHP. Barclays downgraded Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 930.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.46%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen bought 28,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £29,961.36 ($36,757.89).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

