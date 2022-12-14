Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.68. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
