Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.68. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Procaps Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

